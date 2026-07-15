Fiduciary Managers making 'incremental' progress on ESG integration

EY report finds ESG integration has been a case of 'evolution rather than revolution'
Integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in UK pension scheme fiduciary management has continued to make "incremental" progress, according to a new report from EY. The consultancy's...
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