Study: 'Scramble' for critical minerals could stifle climate action

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

International coordination through existing organisations the only way to manage intensifying competition for cobalt, lithium, graphite and copper, report argues

Global stockpiling of minerals considered critical to the production of clean technologies could have a dire impact on global climate action, as competition between countries to secure access to key materials...

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