Study: 'Scramble' for critical minerals could stifle climate action

International coordination through existing organisations the only way to manage intensifying competition for cobalt, lithium, graphite and copper, report argues
Global stockpiling of minerals considered critical to the production of clean technologies could have a dire impact on global climate action, as competition between countries to secure access to key materials...
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