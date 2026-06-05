Study: Global biofuel demand set to grow nearly 70 per cent by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Short-term measures in response to Iran war could see global biofuel demand spike 30 per cent this year and continue to rise through to the end of the decade, T&E warns

The ongoing fossil fuel supply shock triggered by the Iran war could drive a 30 per cent increase in global demand for biofuels this year and a staggering 70 per cent rise by 2030, a new analysis has today...

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Stuart Stone
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