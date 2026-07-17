Multilateral development banks mobilise record $163bn in climate finance in 2025

Results suggest MDBs are on track to meet 2030 climate financing projections announced at COP29 Climate Summit
Multilateral development banks (MDBs) raised a record $163bn in climate finance during 2025 to support economies in delivering a wave of climate resilience and decarbonisation projects. According to...
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