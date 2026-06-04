Without urgent action to ramp up training support, skills shortages risks undermining home energy efficiency and green heating rollout, Energy UK warns
A serious shortage of skilled workers risks undermining the government's £15bn flagship Warm Homes Plan and jeopardising the economic benefits it promises to unlock, Energy UK has today warned. A new...
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