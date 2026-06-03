CCUS industry calls for 'regulatory certainty' on EU and UK carbon market links

European carbon capture industry steps up calls for clarity on carbon market and policy framework for EU-UK cross-border projects
The Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) and 50 stakeholders from across the industry have today urged the EU and UK to provide a timeline for linking their respective Emissions Trading Schemes...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis