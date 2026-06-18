UK and Belgium ink agreement to facilitate cross-border CO2 transport and storage

New Memorandum of Understanding marks first London Protocol carbon storage agreement UK has reached with another country
The UK and Belgium have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) this week that was greeted by the carbon capture and storage (CCS) sector as a major step towards the cross-border transport and storage...
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