Plans unveiled for Teesside to host 'world's largest' direct air capture plant

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Mission Zero Technologies
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Credit: Mission Zero Technologies

Consortium of clean tech groups form Union DAC and announce plans to develop large scale carbon removal plant

A group of leading clean tech firms have today officially launched Union DAC, a new joint venture tasked with developing a 60,000 tonne a year direct air capture (DAC) plant as part of Teesside's growing...

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