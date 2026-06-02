TNFD publishes guide to help CFOs ask 'better questions' on nature risks

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Guide lists 11 key questions CFOs should ask themselves, their finance teams, and their organisations in order to get a better grip on the nature risks their organisation faces

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has today published a new guide to help chief financial officers (CFOs) better grasp how nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities...

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