TNFD publishes guide to help CFOs ask 'better questions' on nature risks

Guide lists 11 key questions CFOs should ask themselves, their finance teams, and their organisations in order to get a better grip on the nature risks their organisation faces
The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has today published a new guide to help chief financial officers (CFOs) better grasp how nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks, and opportunities...
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