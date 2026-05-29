Burger King inks deal to source power from Dorset onshore wind farm

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The Alaska Wind Farm project in Dorset | Credit: Evolve Energy
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The Alaska Wind Farm project in Dorset | Credit: Evolve Energy

Deal arranged by Evolve Energy will see restaurant chain supplied with clean energy from 8MW Alaska Wind Farm in Dorset

Burger King restaurants up and down the UK are soon set to be partly powered by renewable electricity from an onshore wind farm in Dorset, under a new offtake deal announced this week with Evolve Energy....

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