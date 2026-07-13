'Dressed up like sweets': Government proposes packaging and display restrictions on vapes

Department of Health and Social Care proposes marketing crack down on 'one of the most environmentally wasteful, damaging and dangerous consumer products ever sold'
The government has launched a UK-wide consultation on imposing far-reaching packaging, appearance, and retail display restrictions on environmentally harmful vapes that is claims are currently being 'dressed...
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