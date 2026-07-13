'Dressed up like sweets': Government proposes packaging and display restrictions on vapes

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Department of Health and Social Care proposes marketing crack down on 'one of the most environmentally wasteful, damaging and dangerous consumer products ever sold'

The government has launched a UK-wide consultation on imposing far-reaching packaging, appearance, and retail display restrictions on environmentally harmful vapes that is claims are currently being 'dressed...

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