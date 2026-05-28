Study: UK drivers paying up to £50 more a month to run petrol cars than EVs

On average UK drivers are now paying £109 to fill up a petrol car each month versus £59 to charge an EV in the wake of the fossil fuel energy crisis triggered by the Iran war, according to Transport & Environment
UK petrol car drivers are around four times more exposed to higher running costs in the wake of the Iran War than those who drive electric vehicles (EVs), according to new analysis today by Transport &...
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