If net zero is framed around safer communities, cheaper transport, warmer homes, restored nature and visible local improvement, public support will build, writes Sizzle CEO Trewin Restorick
Recent polling suggests the British public still overwhelmingly supports action on climate change. Yet support for 'net zero' policies is slipping. Why? The answer may lie in the recent local and regional...
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