Volkswagen launches 'safety first' e-bike

clock • 1 min read
Credit: Volkswagen
Image:

Credit: Volkswagen

New e-bike features same preventative technology as cars to help cyclists anticipate vehicles, and vice versa

Volkswagen has partnered with electric bike manufacturer N Plus to launch a new range of electric bikes developed in line the German carmaker's 'safety first' philosophy. The partners unveiled the new...

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