UK and Irish governments face calls to improve 'Sail & Rail' links between London and Dublin

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Credit: iStock

Open letter argues poor rail and ferry services are pushing travellers towards 'highly polluting' short-haul flights

The UK and Irish governments have today faced calls to ramp up efforts to improve the 'Sail & Rail' service between the UK and Ireland in a bid to curb levels of air travel and deliver reductions in aviation...

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