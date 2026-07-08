'Once in a generation opportunity': UK nuclear manufacturing set to benefit from £100bn investment drive

High Value Manufacturing Catapult says manufacturers face ‘narrowing window’ to meet growing demand for nuclear technologies
UK manufacturers are on the cusp of a ‘once in a generation opportunity' to support the country's nuclear renaissance, which is expected to see over £100bn invested in new civil and defence nuclear programmes...
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