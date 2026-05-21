United Nations backs 'landmark' ICJ climate ruling

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

UN Member States vote in favour of the International Court of Justice's ruling governments are legally accountable for climate action

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has voted in favour of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) recent landmark ruling, which found that states have a legal responsibility to act to prevent...

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