United Nations backs 'landmark' ICJ climate ruling

UN Member States vote in favour of the International Court of Justice's ruling governments are legally accountable for climate action
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has voted in favour of the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) recent landmark ruling, which found that states have a legal responsibility to act to prevent...
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