Sizewell B operations extended by two decades to 2055

Government and EDF agree to extend life of nuclear power station by 20-years, supporting around 900 jobs on site
The government and EDF Energy have today agreed to extend the life of the Sizewell B nuclear power station by two decades to 2055, in a move expected to support around 900 jobs at the site in Suffolk....
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