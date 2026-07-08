Sizewell B operations extended by two decades to 2055

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: EDF
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Credit: EDF

Government and EDF agree to extend life of nuclear power station by 20-years, supporting around 900 jobs on site

The government and EDF Energy have today agreed to extend the life of the Sizewell B nuclear power station by two decades to 2055, in a move expected to support around 900 jobs at the site in Suffolk....

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