Nuclear fusion industry attracts record annual funding of $4.5bn

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Nuclear fusion industry attracts record annual funding of $4.5bn

Fusion industry's annual report reveals sector has now secured over $14bn of investment since 2021, as race to deliver commercial projects accelerates

Annual funding across the nuclear fusion industry reached a record $4.48bn in the 12 months to July 2026, according to the latest annual report from the Fusion Industry Association (FIA). The trade...

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