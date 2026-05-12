Used EV sales surge by a third during first quarter

Almost 87,000 second hand battery electric vehicles changed hands in the UK during the first three months of the year, according to the SMMT
Used electric car sales grew by almost a third during the first three months of 2026 to reach a new record high, according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)...
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