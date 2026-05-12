Rolls-Royce eyes autumn launch for hybrid-electric mining truck

Engineering giant claims its new low carbon haulage trucks are set to enter testing phase this autumn
Rolls-Royce has announced plans to begin testing low emissions haulage trucks it has designed for the mining industry, which it claims can cut fuel costs and CO2 emissions by up to 30 per cent. The...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis