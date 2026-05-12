Rolls-Royce eyes autumn launch for hybrid-electric mining truck

Michael Holder
clock • 1 min read
Concept image for the hybrid mining haul truck | Rolls-Royce
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Concept image for the hybrid mining haul truck | Rolls-Royce

Engineering giant claims its new low carbon haulage trucks are set to enter testing phase this autumn

Rolls-Royce has announced plans to begin testing low emissions haulage trucks it has designed for the mining industry, which it claims can cut fuel costs and CO2 emissions by up to 30 per cent. The...

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