'Green cliffs of dover': Port of Dover becomes first UK port to reach net zero emissions

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Dover claims to have become the UK’s first net zero port, 25 years ahead of the UK government's target for the maritime sector

The Port of Dover achieved its goal of reaching net zero for its Scope 1 and 2 emissions last year, reaching the milestone five years ahead of any other UK port target and 25 years ahead of the government's...

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