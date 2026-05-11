Autotrader: Electricity most popular fuel type for first time

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EVs made up more than a quarter of all new car enquiries on Autotrader in April, as fuel cost savings from electric models reached highest levels since records began

Electric vehicles (EV) made up 29 per cent of all new car enquiries on Autotrader in April, making electricity the platform's most popular fuel type for new cars for the first time on record. The UK's...

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