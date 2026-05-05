'Ridiculous loophole': European Commission proposes exempting leather industry from flagship deforestation rules

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Commission reveals proposals to slash the cost of EUDR compliance by 75 per cent, but campaigners slam latest weakening of key forest protection rules

The European Commission has published draft proposals to cut the annual cost of compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) by around 75 per cent by further simplifying the flagship deforestation...

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Stuart Stone
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