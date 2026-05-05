'Ridiculous loophole': European Commission proposes exempting leather industry from flagship deforestation rules

Commission reveals proposals to slash the cost of EUDR compliance by 75 per cent, but campaigners slam latest weakening of key forest protection rules
The European Commission has published draft proposals to cut the annual cost of compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) by around 75 per cent by further simplifying the flagship deforestation...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis