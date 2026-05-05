Arne Spliet, co-founder of LocalDutch, explains how the firm has created urban farm shops to address a 'fundamental disconnect' between where food is produced and where it is consumed
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What problem does your technology or innovation solve, and how? Arne Spliet: LocalDutch addresses a fundamental disconnect between where food is produced and where it is...
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