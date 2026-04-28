Polestar cuts emissions per car by 31 per cent

Electric vehicle pioneer publishes latest sustainability report, detailing how it has continued to slash emissions across its operations and supply chain
Swedish electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Polestar has confirmed that it has reduced its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions per car sold by nearly a third since 2020. The company today announced the carbon...
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