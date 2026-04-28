'World's first' plastic waste SAF facility opens in Kent

clock • 2 min read
Credit: Clean Planet Technologies
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Credit: Clean Planet Technologies

Clean Planet Technologies says its facility jointly tackles growing problem of hard-to-recycle waste plastics and aviation emissions

A UK-based company claims to have found a possible solution for tackling both the plastic waste mountain and rising aviation emissions, with the opening of a 'world's first' pilot facility capable of converting...

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