'World's first' plastic waste SAF facility opens in Kent

Clean Planet Technologies says its facility jointly tackles growing problem of hard-to-recycle waste plastics and aviation emissions
A UK-based company claims to have found a possible solution for tackling both the plastic waste mountain and rising aviation emissions, with the opening of a 'world's first' pilot facility capable of converting...
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