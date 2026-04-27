How Easee sold a million EV chargers in seven years

Anthony Fernandez, CEO of EV charging tech firm Easee, explains why early EV adopter Norway shows what 'large-scale electrification looks like in practice'
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What's the biggest misconception about what you do? Anthony Fernandez: The biggest misconception is that we're just a hardware manufacturer. The charger is only the visible...
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