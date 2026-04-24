M&S vehicle fleet to include more than 300 biomethane-powered trucks by March 2027

Retailer inks deal with CNG Fuels to deliver mobile biomethane refuelling stations at its distribution centres
Marks & Spencer (M&S) has today announced plans to increase the number of biomethane-powered trucks in its vehicle fleet to more than 300 by the end of March 2027. The heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) provided...
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