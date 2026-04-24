SMMT: One-in-nine vehicles on UK roads now electrified models

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Britain's vehicle fleet is growing, as record numbers of zero emission vehicles hit the roads

Fleet renewals across all vehicle types is accelerating the decarbonisation of road transport, according to new industry data for 2025, which today confirms that one-in-nine vehicles on UK roads are now...

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