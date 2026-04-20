How HutanBio plans to decarbonise heavy transport by growing microalgae in deserts

Stuart Stone
clock • 7 min read
Credit: HutanBio
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Credit: HutanBio

HutanBio co-founders Dr John Archer and Dr Noor Azlin Mokhtar reflect on the transition from academia into a world of venture capitalists and corporates

BusinessGreen Intelligence: What problem does your technology or innovation solve, and how? Dr John Archer: Decarbonising heavy transport is one of the defining industrial challenges of our time. Ships,...

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Stuart Stone
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