How HutanBio plans to decarbonise heavy transport by growing microalgae in deserts

HutanBio co-founders Dr John Archer and Dr Noor Azlin Mokhtar reflect on the transition from academia into a world of venture capitalists and corporates
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What problem does your technology or innovation solve, and how? Dr John Archer: Decarbonising heavy transport is one of the defining industrial challenges of our time. Ships,...
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