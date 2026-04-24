Asahi UK to brew British beers from regeneratively farmed barley

Malt deal to support adoption of regenerative farming practices on barley farms supplying ingredients for the likes of Fuller's London Pride
Asahi UK has today announced a new collaboration with malt supplier Boortmalt to support the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on British barley farms supplying ingredients for some of the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis