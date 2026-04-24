Asahi UK to brew British beers from regeneratively farmed barley

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Asahi UK
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Credit: Asahi UK

Malt deal to support adoption of regenerative farming practices on barley farms supplying ingredients for the likes of Fuller's London Pride

Asahi UK has today announced a new collaboration with malt supplier Boortmalt to support the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices on British barley farms supplying ingredients for some of the...

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Stuart Stone
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