'Shelved ambition': How supermarkets remain off track to cut methane from meat and dairy

World's 20 largest food retailers struggling to abate methane emissions generated from their meat and dairy products, study claims
Some of the world's largest food retailers, including leading UK supermarkets, are lagging or even backpedalling on methane action for second year in a row, according to a new report by the Changing Markets...
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