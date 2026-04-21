'Shelved ambition': How supermarkets remain off track to cut methane from meat and dairy

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

World's 20 largest food retailers struggling to abate methane emissions generated from their meat and dairy products, study claims

Some of the world's largest food retailers, including leading UK supermarkets, are lagging or even backpedalling on methane action for second year in a row, according to a new report by the Changing Markets...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Booking.com: Around three quarters of Brits factor climate impacts into holiday plans

How HutanBio plans to decarbonise heavy transport by growing microalgae in deserts

More on Supply chain

DP World extends carbon insetting scheme to Port of Southampton
Supply chain

DP World extends carbon insetting scheme to Port of Southampton

Port operator to offer customers chance to claim share of emissions reductions delivered through container terminal's decarbonisation efforts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 April 2026 • 2 min read
Study: €25.4tr lost annually from wasteful use of resources
Supply chain

Study: €25.4tr lost annually from wasteful use of resources

Circle Economy and Deloitte report argues circular solutions could unlock trillions of dollars in economic value, while enhancing resilience and cutting emissions

Amber Rolt
clock 16 April 2026 • 4 min read
Nestlé partners with regenerative farming platform Soil Capital
Supply chain

Nestlé partners with regenerative farming platform Soil Capital

Four-year partnership to support farmers in France, Belgium, and the UK with agronomic advice, carbon measurement tools, and financial incentives

Amber Rolt
clock 15 April 2026 • 3 min read