Nestlé partners with regenerative farming platform Soil Capital

clock • 3 min read
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Credit: iStock

Four-year partnership to support farmers in France, Belgium, and the UK with agronomic advice, carbon measurement tools, and financial incentives

Nestlé has signed a four-year partnership with regenerative farming platform Soil Capital to support the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices across France, Belgium, and the UK. The food...

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