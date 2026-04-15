Nestlé partners with regenerative farming platform Soil Capital

Four-year partnership to support farmers in France, Belgium, and the UK with agronomic advice, carbon measurement tools, and financial incentives
Nestlé has signed a four-year partnership with regenerative farming platform Soil Capital to support the adoption of regenerative agricultural practices across France, Belgium, and the UK. The food...
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