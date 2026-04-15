Government announces winners in £50m agri-tech funding round

clock • 2 min read
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Defra and Innovate UK award funding to range of technologies focused on delivering practical, nature-based solutions for the farming sector

British farms are to deploy a range of cutting-edge technologies designed to boost yields, enhance climate resilience, and aid nature recovery, as part of a new £50m funding programme backed by a mix of...

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