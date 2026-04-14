'Strange but true': Study touts recycled urine as sustainable farming solution

Low impact techniques for recovering key nutrients from human urine could help reduce burden on wastewater treatment facilities and curb fertiliser use, researchers claim
Could recycled human urine provide a more nature and climate-friendly solution for wastewater treatment capacity challenges worldwide? Scientists at the University of Surrey have today published a new...
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