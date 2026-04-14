Iran War: UK's EV drivers could save £1.5bn in running costs over the next year

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EV drivers will pay an estimated £1bn to power their vehicles over the next year, compared to £2.5bn if they used petrol or diesel, Green Alliance analysis claims

Drivers of the almost two million electric vehicles (EV) on UK roads are set to collectively pay around £1bn to power their zero emission vehicles over the next year if they use a standard tariff, compared...

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Stuart Stone
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