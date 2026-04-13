Government claws back record £8.5m from enforcement actions against water firms

Proceeds from Enforcement Undertakings against water suppliers to be used to help restore rivers, lakes, and habits impacted by pollution
The government has clawed back over £8.5m through enforcement actions against water companies found to be responsible for regulatory breaches and poor performance across the sector, with the record proceeds...
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