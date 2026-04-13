Government claws back record £8.5m from enforcement actions against water firms

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read

Proceeds from Enforcement Undertakings against water suppliers to be used to help restore rivers, lakes, and habits impacted by pollution

The government has clawed back over £8.5m through enforcement actions against water companies found to be responsible for regulatory breaches and poor performance across the sector, with the record proceeds...

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Michael Holder
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