Microsoft reportedly preparing a pause on further carbon removal deals

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

US tech giant has been the world's top investor in carbon removal projects in recent years, securing enough credits to cover some 45 million tonnes of CO2

Microsoft has indicated to carbon removal credit suppliers that it is pressing pause on any new deals for the time being, according to multiple reports, dealing a potentially significant blow to the nascent...

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