'Immense moment': GB Energy and Rolls‑Royce strike deal to kick off SMR delivery

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: Rolls Royce
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Credit: Rolls Royce

Technology partner contract between Great British Energy -Nuclear and Rolls‑Royce SMR backed by up to £599m from the National Wealth Fund

Great British Energy - Nuclear (GBE-N) and Rolls‑Royce SMR have finalised a technology partner contract that enables work to begin immediately on the delivery of the UK's first fleet of three Small Modular...

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