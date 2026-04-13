'Immense moment': GB Energy and Rolls‑Royce strike deal to kick off SMR delivery

Technology partner contract between Great British Energy -Nuclear and Rolls‑Royce SMR backed by up to £599m from the National Wealth Fund
Great British Energy - Nuclear (GBE-N) and Rolls‑Royce SMR have finalised a technology partner contract that enables work to begin immediately on the delivery of the UK's first fleet of three Small Modular...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis