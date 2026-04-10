Energy efficiency fund SDCL set for wind-down after investors demand return of capital

SDCL Efficiency (SEIT) said 'increasingly challenging' landscape meant it could 'no longer deliver returns that are acceptable to shareholders in its current structure'
Energy-focused investment trust SDCL Efficiency (SEIT) has bowed to investor demands to wind-down the company and return capital to shareholders. Following its interim results on 8 December 2025, SEIT's...
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