Big Nature Impact Fund raises £65m for nature restoration across England

The UK's 'largest ever' nature-as-infrastructure fund blends public and private capital for the first time to support long-term restoration projects
The Big Nature Impact Fund has raised nearly £65m in its first investment round, putting the UK government-backed finance scheme more than half way towards its target to secure up to £120m for nature restoration...
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