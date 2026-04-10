Unilever strikes deal to acquire plant-based supplement maker Grüns

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Unilever
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Credit: Unilever

Consumer goods giant to add one of the the largest 'greens' brands in the US to its portfolio as part of strategy to seek out 'premium and high growth' markets

Unilever has stuck a deal to acquire US plant-based food supplement maker Grüns for an undisclosed sum, in a move the consumer goods giant said was aimed at further tilting its portfolio "towards premium...

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Stuart Stone
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