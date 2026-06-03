Nest commits £200m to climate technologies through IFM partnership

clock • 2 min read
Nest commits £200m to climate technologies through IFM partnership

Scheme claims investment will builds on its ambition to increase its private markets allocation to 30 per cent

Government-backed master trust Nest has committed £200m to "next-generation" climate technologies through its partnership with IFM Investors. Nest said the infrastructure credit strategy will focus...

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