Nest commits £200m to climate technologies through IFM partnership

Scheme claims investment will builds on its ambition to increase its private markets allocation to 30 per cent
Government-backed master trust Nest has committed £200m to "next-generation" climate technologies through its partnership with IFM Investors. Nest said the infrastructure credit strategy will focus...
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