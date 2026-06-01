Rathbones consolidates responsible investment in Centre of Excellence

Centre brings together asset management group's sustainability research and ESG capabilities in new 16-strong team
Wealth and asset management group Rathbones has merged all its sustainability research, stewardship, and ESG arms into a newly launched Responsible Investment Centre of Excellence. The centre will operate...
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