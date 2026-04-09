Pesticide Action Network calls for UK ban on 'toxic' herbicide glyphosate

Use of glyphosate – or Roundup – has grown 'dramatically' on UK farms since 1990 despite posing known health and environmental dangers
The amount of glyphosate used as a herbicide on UK farms has surged by 1,000 per cent over the past 35 years, despite mounting evidence of its potential harms to both human health and the environment,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis