Pesticide Action Network calls for UK ban on 'toxic' herbicide glyphosate

clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Use of glyphosate – or Roundup – has grown 'dramatically' on UK farms since 1990 despite posing known health and environmental dangers

The amount of glyphosate used as a herbicide on UK farms has surged by 1,000 per cent over the past 35 years, despite mounting evidence of its potential harms to both human health and the environment,...

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