Why wind farms and electricity pylons are a major issue in the Welsh Government election

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Future plans for renewable energy are emerging as a key battleground ahead of elections to the Senedd on 7 May

Proposals for new infrastructure, including wind farms and pylon lines, required to meet targets for low carbon energy are facing opposition in many parts of rural Wales, with campaigners suggesting that the...

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