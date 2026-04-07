UK electric car sales surge to 'best ever' month in March

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

SMMT data shows sales of new fully electric cars accounted for almost a quarter of the overall market in March 2026

Sales of new electrified car sales surged to their highest on record in March, which saw more than 196,000 new fully electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles hit the roads across the UK, according...

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