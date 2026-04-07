Defra unveils £90m support for England's rare birds, beavers and butterflies

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Funding touted as 'largest ever investment in species recovery' aims to support reintroduction of endangered birds, mammals, and insects across the country

The government has launched a £90m funding package to help protect England's most threatened native wildlife species from extinction, including birds, beavers and butterflies. Touted by the government...

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