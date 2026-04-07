Defra unveils £90m support for England's rare birds, beavers and butterflies

Funding touted as 'largest ever investment in species recovery' aims to support reintroduction of endangered birds, mammals, and insects across the country
The government has launched a £90m funding package to help protect England's most threatened native wildlife species from extinction, including birds, beavers and butterflies. Touted by the government...
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