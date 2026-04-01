Study: A single electric HGV could save operators £100,000

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Hitachi ZeroCarbon and Gridserve publish latest findings from Electric Freightway project, highlighting the business and environmental case for switching to zero emission trucks

A single electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) could cut approximately 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions by 2034 and deliver lifetime cost-savings of around £100,000 when compared to a diesel equivalent....

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